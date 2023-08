Junis will start for the Giants on Thursday at San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Junis has primarily worked as a multi-inning reliever this season and will probably be piggybacked Thursday by Sean Manaea. San Francisco has a TBA listed for Friday's game against the Padres, then it'll be Kyle Harrison (Saturday) and Alex Cobb (Sunday) in the final two games of the four-game series.