Junis is listed as the Giants' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis will likely work a few innings before turning the game over to a primary pitcher out of the bullpen. Southpaw Sean Manaea hasn't been used since covering four innings Aug. 9, so he would seem to be the most logical candidate to work in bulk relief while he's on five days' rest. Junis has posted a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 15:1 K:BB over his last seven appearances (13.1 innings).