Junis' Grade 2 hamstring strain will keep him out for 4-to-6 weeks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Junis suffered the injury in his start Friday against the Dodgers. His loss will be a surprisingly significant one for the Giants, as he owns a 2.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through nine outings this season. The given timeline means he should return either shortly before or shortly after the All-Star break.