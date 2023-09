The Giants placed Junis on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a cervical strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis was taken out of his appearance Saturday against the Dodgers reporting neck tightness, and he will now be held out for the final week of the season. The 31-year-old righty logged a 3.87 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 86 innings while posting a 96:21 K:BB. Joey Bart was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to fill Junis' roster spot.