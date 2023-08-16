Junis allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven over four shutout innings Tuesday versus the Rays. He did not factor in the decision.

Junis threw 62 pitches (43 strikes) in a sharp outing, his fourth scoreless appearance in his last five trips to the mound. The right-hander continues to fill a swingman role, something that's suited the Giants well with a number of their pitchers this season. Junis is at a 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB through 68 innings over 32 appearances (two starts). Junis has past experience as a starter, but this was just the second time he's gone four innings all season, so he has a better chance of picking up wins if he's the one pitching behind an opener.