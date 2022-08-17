Junis registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 2-1 win against Arizona, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Junis engaged in an unlikely pitcher's duel with opposing starter Merrill Kelly and appeared to be done in by a Christian Walker solo shot in the fourth inning until Brandon Crawford walked it off in the ninth to erase him from the ledger. The 29-year-old had his best stuff working with 16 swinging strikes on 101 pitches and fell one short of his season high with seven strikeouts. Other than last starts blip, Junis has held opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last eight turns and possesses a solid 3.53 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 71.1 innings. He currently lines up for another start this week Sunday in Colorado.