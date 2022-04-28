Junis pitched five scoreless innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

The Giants chose to deploy Junis as the primary pitcher behind opener Sam Long in the contest, but the strategy didn't pay off as Long allowed the game's only run in his inning of work. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing by Junis, who recorded his second straight scoreless outing and has yet to allow a run while posting a 10:1 K:BB through 10 innings this season. It remains to be seen if Junis will continue to work behind an opener moving forward, but he has likely earned further opportunity with the club given his standout pitching thus far.