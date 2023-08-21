Junis allowed two unearned runs on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter over 1.2 innings Sunday versus Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.

Junis was responsible for Orlando Arcia's second-inning two-run home run, but Wilmer Flores quickly got Junis off the hook in the third. This was a 43-pitch outing for the right-hander, which came after he threw 62 pitches Tuesday. While he's been in the mix to serve as an opener or bulk reliever, Junis is unlikely to work deep enough into games to get wins when he's starting. He's at a 4.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB through 69.2 innings over 33 appearances (three starts) this year.