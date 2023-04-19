Junis (2-1) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Marlins.

Junis was responsible for Jazz Chisholm's three-run home run in the fourth inning, and the Giants' offense didn't bounce back from it. With starter Alex Wood (hamstring) likely headed for the injured list, one of Junis or Ross Stripling, who both pitched Tuesday, should get a look in the rotation. Stripling is a bit more stretched out, having covered 12.1 innings over four games compared to Junis' 12.2 innings in five appearances. Junis has struggled to a 4.26 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB this season while filling a swingman role.