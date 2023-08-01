Junis allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

Junis started for the first time in 28 appearances this season, and he delivered a solid, albeit short, outing. Alex Wood piggybacked Junis and gave up two runs over 2.2 innings. Junis has had mostly mixed results as a multi-inning reliever this season, posting a 4.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB through 59.1 innings. He's had little middle ground lately, allowing multiple runs in six of his last 12 outings while posting scoreless appearances in the other six games in that span. The right-hander may continue to get looks as an opener on piggyback option, but it's unlikely the Giants would stretch him out as a traditional starter this late in the year.