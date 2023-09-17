Junis allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over four innings in bulk relief against the Rockies in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Scott Alexander started for San Francisco and got two outs before Junis entered in the first frame with a runner on second base. Junis surrendered a single to allow the inherited runner to score, and he yielded two runs of his own in the third inning before departing with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander has bounced between opening and pitching in bulk relief lately, tossing more than one frame in each of his past five outings. However, he hasn't pitched more than four innings in any appearance this season, and he's recorded just one decision -- a win -- over his past 22 games despite pitching to a solid 3.47 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51:5 K:BB over 49.1 frames during that span.