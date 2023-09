The Giants recalled Bart from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After losing Jakob Junis (neck) for the year, the Giants will opt to bolster their bench depth and add Bart as their third catcher on the active roster. The 26-year-old backstop went 0-for-9 during his most recent stint in the majors and doesn't figure to see regular playing time during the final week of the season.