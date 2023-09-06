Bart was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Patrick Bailey suffered a concussion Tuesday and will be sidelined at least for the next week. Bart could start at catcher against lefties while Bailey is out, with Blake Sabol seeing most of the action versus righties. The first-round pick has a lowly .634 OPS over parts of four major-league seasons.
More News
-
Giants' Joey Bart: Reinstated off IL, optioned to AAA•
-
Giants' Joey Bart: Evaluated to determine next steps•
-
Giants' Joey Bart: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Joey Bart: Close to starting rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Joey Bart: MRI reveals Grade 1 sprain•
-
Giants' Joey Bart: Lands on IL with groin strain•