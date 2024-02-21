Bart appears unlikely to break camp with the Giants and is out of minor-league options, making him a candidate to be traded or otherwise moved off the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Bart was seen as the heir apparent to Buster Posey at the time he was selected, but the now-27-year-old backstop has struggled to meet expectations since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020. Due to groin injuries and his own struggles at the dish, Bart appeared in just 30 games for the Giants in 2023, mustering a .207/.263/.264 slash line across 95 plate appearances. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Patrick Bailey surpassed Bart on the organizational depth chart, and the Giants bolstered their catching ranks with the signing of veteran Tom Murphy, who is expected to serve as the No. 2 option and should play regularly versus left-handed pitching. Unless the team elects to keep three catchers on the Opening Day roster or unless Bailey or Murphy succumb to an injury in spring training, the Giants don't look like they'll have room for Bart, whose pedigree should be reason enough for another catching-needy team to acquire him via trade or a waiver claim.