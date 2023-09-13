Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He was up with the big club while Patrick Bailey was on the 7-day concussion injured list, but with Bailey having now been activated, Bart's presence is no longer required. Bart was hitless in four games during this most recent stint in the majors.
