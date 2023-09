The Giants optioned Bart to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bart has spent most of this season in the minors and will now finish out the year there. Selected second overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech, the now-26-year-old catcher owns a highly disappointing .219/.288/.335 career batting line in 503 major-league plate appearances. He could be a trade candidate this winter.