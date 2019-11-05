Wong was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old made his major-league debut last season, but failed to impress with the Rays and Angels, recording a .333 OPS with six strikeouts in 18 at-bats. He was relatively effective in Triple-A in 2019, hitting .307/.375/.464 with 10 home runs and 63 RBI over 113 games.

