Padlo was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Padlo was designated for assignment by Seattle over the weekend, and San Francisco opted to acquire him via trade rather that risk a waiver claim. The 25-year-old has a .173/.317/.327 slash line through 15 games at Triple-A this season and will provide organizational infield depth for the Giants.