Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Padlo was acquired by the Giants from the Mariners last week, and he'll debut for his new team Tuesday. The 25-year-old appeared in four games at Triple-A since being acquired by San Francisco and went 7-for-18 with four home runs, nine RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. He should be in the infield rotation for at least the near future with Brandon Belt (illness), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.