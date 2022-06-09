site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Kevin Padlo: DFA'd by San Francisco
RotoWire Staff
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was sent to Triple-A Sacramento in late May and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. Padlo appeared in only four games for the Giants and went 2-for-12 with four strikeouts.
