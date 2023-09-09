Harrison allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five-plus innings Friday in a no-decision versus the Rockies.

The Rockies got to him for three runs in the second inning and Nolan Jones added a solo home run in the sixth to end Harrison's night. This represented progress for the rookie, but it still wasn't a particularly impressive effort. He's struck out at least five batters in all four of his starts while posting a 4.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings. Harrison is projected for a home start versus light-hitting Cleveland next week, which should also allow him to avoid a visit to Coors Field when the Giants and Rockies clash again next weekend.