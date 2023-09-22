Harrison allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Harrison pitched fairly well in the contest, but the Giants didn't give him much run support. This was the rookie's first start since he was sent to the minors Sept. 15 -- he quickly returned to the big club as a result of Alex Cobb's season-ending hip injury. Harrison appears set to close out the campaign in San Francisco's rotation, though that may not lead to more than one additional start. He's posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over 29.2 frames through six big-league starts thus far.