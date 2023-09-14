Harrison did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over four innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

It was a disastrous first inning for Harrison as the lefty surrendered a walk to open the frame, followed by a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez in the next at-bat. Another two runs would come across for Cleveland in the inning, though they weren't charged to Harrison on account of a fielding error by Casey Schmitt. The rookie has now allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts, yielding six home runs and 18 hits over that stretch. He currently holds a 7.36 ERA this month after maintaining a 1.86 ERA through two August starts.