The Giants are expected to call up Harrison from Triple-A Sacramento to pitch during Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Harrison has started in each of his 69 career minor-league appearances, but Giants manager Gabe Kapler could choose to deploy the 22-year-old lefty as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in an effort to keep his innings in check and optimize his performance. Whatever the case, Harrison looks poised to fill a spot in the Giants' barren rotation. He earned his ticket to the big leagues by producing a 4.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .210 average and striking out 109 this season across 67.2 frames in the minors, with all but two of those innings coming in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. His strikeout upside makes him an intriguing speculative pickup, though fantasy managers should temper expectations for Harrison given that his innings are likely to be monitored carefully in any appearances he makes for the Giants down the stretch.