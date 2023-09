Harrison (illness) is lined up to start Sunday's season finale against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison was scratched from his last scheduled turn Tuesday versus the Padres because of an illness, but he's checked out fine in the days since. The talented young left-hander holds a 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through his first six major-league starts (29.2 innings) this season with San Francisco.