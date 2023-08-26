Harrison's next start for the Giants is expected to come Monday against the Reds, Danny Emerman of KNBR reports.
Harrison would be on turn to pitch Sunday, but with Atlanta featuring a right-handed heavy lineup, the rookie is expected to be pushed back a day. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't officially named starters for Sunday or Monday yet, but it sounds like it will be a bullpen day Sunday before Harrison takes the ball Monday.
