Harrison was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Harrison will rejoin the Giants' rotation this weekend against the Dodgers, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, with Alex Cobb (hip) and Keaton Winn (COVID-19) out of commission. The rookie left-hander was more miss than hit during his first stint in the majors but made some delivery tweaks during a recent bullpen session and looked good. Harrison is much too risky to stream against the Dodgers in fantasy, however.