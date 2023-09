Harrison was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Padres due to illness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

John Brebbia will start on the mound in Harrison's place with Alex Wood in line for bulk innings. Harrison has given up 11 runs (eight earned) over 14.1 innings across his last three starts, and it remains unclear whether or not he'll be able to make another start before the end of the season.