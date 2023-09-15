Harrison was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harrison has struggled across his last three starts, surrendering 12 earned runs across 14.2 frames. Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco also reports that Harrison had lost velocity in his last outing, a factor that may have played a part in the team's decision. Barring an injury to a pitcher, Harrison will have to spend at least 15 days in the minors. Ross Stripling (back) was activated in the corresponding move.