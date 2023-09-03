Harrison (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Harrison yielded three solo shots over the first two innings and then a three-run home run to Garrett Cooper in the sixth. Harrison has had mixed results through his first three starts, posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings. Considering he gave up just 10 home runs over 65.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Saturday's outing seems like an anomaly. The southpaw is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rockies next week.