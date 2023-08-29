Harrison (1-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Reds.

Harrison was fine in his debut in Philadelphia last Tuesday, but he was dazzling in his home debut against a formidable lineup. He allowed just two runners to get into scoring position on his watch. Harrison has a 16:3 K:BB over 9.2 major-league innings and should be able to stick in a less-than-encouraging Giants rotation. He's tentatively projected for a road start in San Diego this weekend.