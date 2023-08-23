Harrison did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

The 22-year-old southpaw received an inhospitable introduction to the MLB when Bryce Harper took him deep to right for a first-inning, two-run homer Tuesday. However, Harrison demonstrated his massive strikeout potential, as each of the first five outs he recorded against Philadelphia were via the punch out. The strikeouts come as no surprise, as he led all of minor-league baseball with 14.5 K/9 prior to his promotion, but his control issues (6.4 BB/9) were the main culprit in limiting Harrison's overall production. He completed five innings just one time in his 21 minor-league starts this year. If he sticks around in San Francisco, the rookie will undoubtedly rack up big strikeout numbers, although his inefficiency and limited pitch counts suggest that quality starts and wins may be tough to come by. Harrison tentatively lines up to face the Reds at home early next week.