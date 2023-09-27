Harrison (illness) will start one of the games during the Giants' weekend series against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison was originally supposed to start Tuesday's game against San Diego, but he was instead scratched due to an illness. Fortunately, his illness will not put an early end to his season, and he will make an appearance in the final series of the season -- though the Giants haven't yet specified exactly which game that will be. The 22-year-old southpaw has given up 16 earned runs in 29.2 frames across six starts since being called up to the majors in late August.