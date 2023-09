Harrison will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harrison was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento as a rotation replacement for Alex Cobb, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 regular season because of a left hip impingement. Harrison is an exciting young prospect, but he carries a 5.18 ERA through his first 24.1 major-league innings and is a risky fantasy streaming bet versus Los Angeles.