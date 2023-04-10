Roupp is building up his arm strength in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
This usually means the player dealt with an injury in camp or showed up to camp with an injury. It's unclear if Roupp will need weeks or months before he is ready to head to one of the Giants' upper-level affiliates. The 6-foot-2 righty leaned heavily on his dominant breaking ball last year and logged a 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 69:16 K:BB and 56 percent groundball rate in 50.2 innings over his final 10 starts across High-A and Double-A.