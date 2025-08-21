Roupp was removed from Wednesday night's game against the Padres after he was struck in the right leg by a comebacker in the bottom of the third inning, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp was hit in the right hamstring by a ball off the bat of Ramon Laureano, and his left knee also appeared to twist awkwardly as he fell to the ground. Trainers came out, and Roupp was eventually carted off the field. Prior to the injury, Roupp pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. Roupp struck out a pair and also surrendered two home runs. Joey Lucchesi came on in relief of the injured Roupp.