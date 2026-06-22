Giants' Luis Arraez: Doubles in defeat

Arraez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

Arraez delivered San Francisco's only extra-base hit in the contest with a third-inning double before coming around to score. The 29-year-old has recorded at least one hit in all but two of his 18 outings in June, during which he's batting .316 with 11 runs scored, seven RBI, one home run and one stolen base in 86 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .320/.357/.444 with 40 runs scored, 30 RBI, six stolen bases and three long balls across 330 plate appearances this season.