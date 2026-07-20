Giants' Luis Arraez: Doubles in defeat

Arraez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Arraez lined an RBI double to left field in the fifth inning, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old infielder has reached base safely in seven straight outings, batting .357 with three runs scored, two RBI, two doubles and a stolen base in 32 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .326/.366/.455 with 48 runs scored, 36 RBI, eight stolen bases and four long balls across 416 plate appearances this season.