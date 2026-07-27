Giants' Luis Arraez: Logs two RBI in defeat

Arraez went 2-for-5 with a two-RBI double in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Arraez singled in the first inning and hit a two-run double in the ninth, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old infielder has logged multiple hits in three straight games and is now batting .308 with eight RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases across 85 plate appearances in July. Overall, he's slashing .327/.363/.451 with 50 runs scored, 40 RBI, eight stolen bases and four long balls in 438 plate appearances this season.