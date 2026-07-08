Giants' Luis Arraez: Multi-hit effort in loss

Arraez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to Toronto.

Arraez singled in the third inning and lined an RBI double to right field in the fifth, driving in San Francisco's final run. He's reached base in 10 of his last 11 appearances, batting .372 with five runs scored, four RBI, a home run and a stolen base in 48 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .327/.364/.462 with 45 runs scored, 34 RBI, seven stolen bases and four long balls across 380 plate appearances this season.