Arraez signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports. Per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com, the deal is for $12 million and is pending a physical.

Arraez played mostly at first base with San Diego last season, but he's expected to fill San Francisco's need for a starting second baseman in 2026. While the veteran infielder continued to display his bat-to-ball excellency last season -- he led the NL with 181 hits and stuck out just 21 times over 675 plate appearances -- he also posted a career-low .719 OPS with just eight homers while collecting 61 RBI, 66 runs and 11 stolen bases. The theft total was a career-best mark and was really the only area where Arraez made even a modest impact in fantasy outside of his .292 batting average. With San Francisco, Arraez should maintain an everyday spot in the lineup, and there's no reason to think he won't continue to hit for a high average. While his consistent lack of contributions elsewhere makes Arraez a mostly unexciting fantasy asset, his eventual return to eligibility at the keystone should prop his appeal up to some extent.