Giants' Luis Arraez: Tallies four hits in win

Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 16-3 win over the Brewers.

Arraez recorded a season-high-tying four hits, hitting RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings. The veteran infielder also stole his 10th base of the season in the fifth and scored a run in the sixth. He's logged at least one hit in six straight games, batting .481 with six RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in 27 plate appearances during that span. Overall, Arraez is slashing .331/.366/.451 with 52 runs scored, 43 RBI and four long balls across 451 plate appearances this season.