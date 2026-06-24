Giants' Luis Arraez: X-ray on foot comes back clean

Giants manager Tony Vitello said after Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics that X-rays on Arraez's right foot came back clean, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Arraez appears to have avoided a fracture after fouling a ball off his foot in his first at-bat of the night before exiting in the fifth inning, but Vitello acknowledged that the 29-year-old infielder is "a little sore." The Giants will re-examine Arraez when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday, but if he's still dealing with swelling on the foot, he'll likely be held out of the starting nine for at least one game.