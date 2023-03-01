Luciano (back) has progressed to taking regular rounds of batting practice in Giants camp, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Luciano appears to be nearing the end of his recovery from that back injury that he sustained while playing in the Dominican Winter League. If all continues to go well, the 21-year-old shortstop prospect should be ready for the start of Double-A Richmond's regular-season schedule. He put up an .817 OPS in 65 games last year between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene.