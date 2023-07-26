Luciano is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Athletics, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Luciano was called up Wednesday afternoon from Triple-A Sacramento, where he had slashed .292/.370/.625 in 27 plate appearances since being promoted from Double-A Richmond earlier this month. He is only 21 years old and doesn't offer a ton of current counting-stats upside, but his arrival represents an exciting new chapter in San Francisco and it wouldn't be a shock if the highly-touted prospect is able to provide an immediate spark for a Giants team that ranks bottom-third in most offensive categories.