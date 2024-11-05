Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey indicated Tuesday that the club is considering moving Luciano to the outfield, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano has played only shortstop and second base but has struggled mightily defensively at both spots. Additionally, Posey believes a move to a less taxing position could unlock Luciano's potential at the plate. The 23-year-old has slashed just .217/.286/.304 with no home runs and a 35.7 percent strikeout in his first 126 major-league plate appearances.