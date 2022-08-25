Luciano was removed from High-A Eugene's game Wednesday as a precaution due to leg tightness, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The 20-year-old was sidelined two months by a lower-back strain and only returned from the injured list last week, but his exit from Wednesday's contest is unrelated and appears minor. Luciano, who is the Giants' top prospect, could rejoin Eugene's lineup within the next few days.
