Luciano (back) fielded grounders without issue Thursday in Giants camp, Danny Emerman of KNBR reports.
And he also took on-field batting practice. Luciano suffered a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the Dominican Winter League, but he is on track now to be a regular for Double-A Richmond at the start of their 2023 campaign. The 21-year-old shortstop ranks as a top-50 overall prospect and is a big part of the long-term blueprint in San Francisco.
