Luciano (leg) has gone 1-for-8 with an RBI while starting in both of High-A Eugene's last two games Saturday and Sunday.
Luciano was out of action for just a couple days after he exited a game Wednesday due to leg tightness. The 20-year-old shortstop owns a .285/.354/.500 slash line with nine home runs and a 21.4 percent strikeout rate over 48 games with Eugene on the campaign.
