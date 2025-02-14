Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Luciano will be used as a corner outfielder this spring, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's not clear whether Luciano has been permanently moved from the infield, but the Giants have been mulling a shift to the outfield for him for a while and it's now coming to fruition. Luciano admitted to being "totally lost" at the plate last season, when he had just a .562 OPS and 34.6 percent strikeout rate in 27 games with the big club. The hope is that a move to a less taxing defensive position will help unlock his offensive potential. Luciano is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Sacramento.